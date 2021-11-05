Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price was down 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 73,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 486,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $861.30 million, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

