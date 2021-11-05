Orchard Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,931 shares during the quarter. Capstead Mortgage makes up 2.5% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Capstead Mortgage worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 130.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE CMO remained flat at $$6.50 during midday trading on Friday. 8,319,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.