Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $14.71 Million Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned 0.91% of Meta Financial Group worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASH. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.67. 901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

