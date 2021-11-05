Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,311 shares during the quarter. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure comprises 1.7% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 143,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,413. The firm has a market cap of $383.73 million, a P/E ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

