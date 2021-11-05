Origin Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $365.69 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $365.69 million and approximately $43.75 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00096373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

