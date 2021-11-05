OriginTrail (TRAC) One Day Volume Tops $35.46 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $620.09 million and $35.46 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 59.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00244250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00096538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,591,651 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

