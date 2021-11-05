Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 149,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 362,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLA. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.83.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

