Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $731.87 million, a P/E ratio of -88.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

