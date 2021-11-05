Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 5.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 5,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,151,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

