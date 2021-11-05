Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 144.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

