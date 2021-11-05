Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday.

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

