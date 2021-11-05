Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Releases Earnings Results

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

OVV stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,786. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ovintiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $58,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

