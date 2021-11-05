Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

