Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.