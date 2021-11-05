Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and traded as low as $8.11. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 983 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -202.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

