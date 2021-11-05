Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on November 26th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

PFLC stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Pacific Financial has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

