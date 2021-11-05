Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

