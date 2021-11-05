Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

PLTR stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,959,674 shares of company stock worth $150,540,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

