Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.02 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Principals LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Principals LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $509.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.28 and a 200 day moving average of $473.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

