Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,722 shares of company stock worth $1,787,275 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

POWI stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.