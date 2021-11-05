Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 21,152 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after buying an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,797,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $64,121,216,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 41,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

ACN stock opened at $366.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day moving average of $314.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $231.07 and a 52 week high of $366.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

