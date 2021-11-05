Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,653 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

EMN opened at $108.04 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $83.82 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

