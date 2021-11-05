Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.16 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

