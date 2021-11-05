Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,434 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.