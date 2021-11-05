Pancake Bunny Price Hits $3.45 on Top Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00005650 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00247530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

