Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.35

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.35 and traded as high as $35.13. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 2,014 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANDY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.4018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.