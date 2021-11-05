Panmure Gordon Lowers Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Energean in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

EERGF remained flat at $$12.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81. Energean has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

