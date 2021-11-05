Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $288,000 Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $150,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTDU opened at $10.00 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.