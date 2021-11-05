Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.18.

TSE:POU traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.52. 187,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.81. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.63.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,646.90.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

