Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Increased to C$36.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.