Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.45.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91. Parkland has a one year low of C$33.84 and a one year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

