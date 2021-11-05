Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

