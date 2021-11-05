Pat Beyer Sells 17,447 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) insider Pat Beyer sold 17,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $2,594,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pat Beyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80.

NYSE CNMD traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.94. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

