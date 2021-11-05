Pat Beyer Sells 25,282 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CNMD stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
