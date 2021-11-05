Pat Beyer Sells 25,282 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

