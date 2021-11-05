Paul G. Heller Sells 181,688 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

