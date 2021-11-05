PayBX (AXPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00050655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00241413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

