Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

PYCR opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 150.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,235,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

