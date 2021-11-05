PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $337.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.87.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

