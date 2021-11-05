PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 208.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMOT opened at $41.34 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $608.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.