PDT Partners LLC Purchases 26,296 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Orion Energy Systems worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

OESX stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

