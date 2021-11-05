PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.93 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

