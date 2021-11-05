PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 201 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $505.20 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

