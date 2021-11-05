PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 41,838 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $582.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

