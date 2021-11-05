PDT Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter worth about $215,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAIA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

