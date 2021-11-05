Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTU. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BTU opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

