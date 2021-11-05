Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 753 ($9.84).

LRE opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 598.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 632.97. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

