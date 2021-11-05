Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IPF. Shore Capital upgraded International Personal Finance to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.29. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.48 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £325.81 million and a PE ratio of 16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

