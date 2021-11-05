Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.61.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $25.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.