PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 56.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $467.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

