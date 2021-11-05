Penny Lovell Buys 11,696 Shares of Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) insider Penny Lovell bought 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £20,000.16 ($26,130.34).

LON HHI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.26). 137,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £222.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

